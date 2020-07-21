Grayson Linebacker Sebastian Sagar Commits to Georgia Tech

Three-star linebacker Sebastian Sagar is the latest to verbally commit to Georgia Tech's class of 2021. The Loganville (Ga) Grayson product announced his decision to join the Yellow Jackets on Monday night via social media.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Sagar received an offer from Tech late last week. He held over a dozen scholarship offers including Boston College, Virginia Tech, Miami, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia among others.

The second linebacker to commit to the Jackets' '21 class, Sagar offers speed and ball awareness. He was a hybrid defensive end/linebacker target throughout his recruitment, but is expected to join the linebacker unit at Georgia Tech.

Sagar transferred to Grayson for his senior season from Erasmus Hall High School (Brooklyn, NY). He will join Rams' teammates defensive end Noah Collins and athlete Jamal Haynes in Tech's '21 recruiting cycle. Grayson - an Atlanta area high school - is becoming a pipeline for Geoff Collins and co.

The commitment from Sagar brings the Jackets' 2021 class to seventeen total commits, and the eighth commit on the defensive side of the ball.

