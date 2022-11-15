How to Watch, Listen To, And Live Stream Georgia Tech vs North Carolina
For their final ACC game of the season, Georgia Tech is going to have to go on the road and face the 2022 ACC Coastal division champions. North Carolina clinched the division last week when they beat Wake Forest and though it is a bit of a long shot, the Tar Heels are still alive for a college football playoff birth.
Georgia Tech opened as a three-touchdown underdog in this game and the line could move considering Georgia Tech's quarterback situation. Zach Pyron was announced as out for the remainder of the regular season and Jeff Sims is out indefinitely. It will likely be Zach Gibson at quarterback on Saturday and he has not played well this season.
North Carolina boasts one of the best offenses in the country and has a Heisman contender at quarterback. Stopping Drake Maye and this offense is going to be an enormous task and one that not many defenses have been able to do this year.
This is going to be a massive challenge for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday as they try to pull a stunning upset. Georgia Tech did pull an upset against North Carolina last year, but they were a much healthier football team at that point and the game was in Atlanta.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live-stream the game on Saturday.
How to Watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina
Who: Georgia Tech at North Carolina
When: 5:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: North Carolina -21; Over/under 62.5; Moneyline: North Carolina -1786, Georgia Tech +800
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Brandon Joseph
• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 387 / SiriusXM app 977
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
