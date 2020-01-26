All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

3 Star Athlete Jamal Haynes Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech's Junior Day has paid immediate dividends for Geoff Collins and his coaching staff, as 3* Class of 2021 ATH Jamal Haynes has committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He made the announcement today on Twitter.

Primarily a receiver out of Grayson HS in Loganville, GA, Haynes is the 93rd ranked ATH in the nation, and the 65th ranked player in the state of Georgia (24/7 Sports). He is the second Class of 2021 recruit to commit to the Jackets, following wide receiver Malik Rutherford's commitment back on November 24th of last year.

The Yellow Jackets have now received commitments from recruits out of Grayson HS in three consecutive cycles. 3* S Jeremiah Smith in 2019, 3* WR Ryan King in 2020, and finally Haynes in 2021.

Prior to Haynes' commitment, he was also being recruited by Akron, Maryland, Pitt and Purdue before ultimately deciding on Georgia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Devoe Listed As "Day-To-Day"

The sophomore shooting guard did not see the floor against the NC State Wolfpack, and is listed as day-to-day with a foot injury.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 64-58 Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won 6 of their last 7 matchups against NC State, and Josh Pastner moves to 5-1 against the Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Gallery: Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58

All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic

Alvarado, Georgia Tech Snap Losing Skid With Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won six of its last seven matchups against NC State, thanks in part to a near triple-double from point guard Jose Alvarado.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wolfpack @ Yellow Jackets | Game 20

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 20 vs. NC State.

Matthew McGavic

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Wolfpack's Brett Friedlander

Prior to today's game with NC State, we sat down with Brett Friedlander to gain a little insight about the Wolfpack rematch.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Football To Host Junior Day Today

The Institute will host many of the state and nation's top underclassmen today on The Flats.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

Georgia Tech has won 5 of their last 6 matchups against the Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

James Banks III Will Have Crucial Role In NC State Rematch

The senior center is averaging 19.5 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks against the NC State Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews NC State

Georgia Tech has won 5 of their last 6 outings against NC State, and are looking to continue their good fortunes against the Wolfpack tomorrow.

Matthew McGavic