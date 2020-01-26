3 Star Athlete Jamal Haynes Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's Junior Day has paid immediate dividends for Geoff Collins and his coaching staff, as 3* Class of 2021 ATH Jamal Haynes has committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He made the announcement today on Twitter.

Primarily a receiver out of Grayson HS in Loganville, GA, Haynes is the 93rd ranked ATH in the nation, and the 65th ranked player in the state of Georgia (24/7 Sports). He is the second Class of 2021 recruit to commit to the Jackets, following wide receiver Malik Rutherford's commitment back on November 24th of last year.

The Yellow Jackets have now received commitments from recruits out of Grayson HS in three consecutive cycles. 3* S Jeremiah Smith in 2019, 3* WR Ryan King in 2020, and finally Haynes in 2021.

Prior to Haynes' commitment, he was also being recruited by Akron, Maryland, Pitt and Purdue before ultimately deciding on Georgia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp