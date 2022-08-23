After leading the San Francisco 49ers in rushing in their preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings, former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason keeps getting recognition for his performance.

Pro Football Focus grades out every player after every NFL game and so far this preseason, there is not a running back that has graded out better than the former Yellow Jacket. At a 93.3 grade so far, Mason has been the best back in the NFL according to PFF and that can project well in his future of trying to make the 53 man roster for the 49ers.

Despite being undrafted, Mason has been one of the bright spots of the entire NFL preseason and he is going to have one more game to make his last impression on the coaching staff. It has been a great preseason so far for Mason and he is getting the recognition that he has earned.

