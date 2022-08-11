Skip to main content

Keion White Named to the Athletics "Freaks List"

Keion White was listed as one of the best freak athletes in the country

Each year before the college football season starts, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic drops his annual "Freaks List", which is meant to "spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day."

What is so incredible about White being on this list is that he is coming off of an injury. If White is able to stay healthy, he clearly has the ability to break out and be the top pass-rushing threat on the edge for Georgia Tech. 

Here is what Feldman had to say about White. 

"White was a devastating player for Old Dominion in 2019, making 19 TFLs. He was 265 then. He transferred to Tech, but then suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him. He’s now 6-4, 290 and primed to be a problem for ACC teams. White has hit 21 mph despite being almost 300 pounds. He also has vertical-jumped 32 inches and done 38 reps of 225 on the bench press.

“We’re really excited to see him,” Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said.

White is going to be a starter for Georgia Tech on the defensive line and is hoping for a breakout season in 2022. 

