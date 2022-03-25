Kenyatta Watson Sr Hired as Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Georgia Tech Football got some huge news on Friday afternoon. According to Bryce Koon of 247sports, Kenyatta Watson Sr is leaving his position as director of player relations and pro liaison at Florida State to be the special assistant to the head coach at Georgia Tech. The news was also confirmed by Russell Johnson and Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline. Watson's son is a defensive back on the football team.

Watson was hired to his position at Florida State in 2021 and had been in Tallahassee for the last year and a half. Getting Watson to come over from Florida State is a huge win for head coach Geoff Collins and mostly from a recruiting standpoint.

Watson is very well connected in the states of Florida and Georgia and is likely to be handling some of the same duties that he did while at Florida State. This is a move that has reportedly been in the works for a while now and the news finally broke today.

Collins has been revamping his staff this offseason and this is the latest addition to the Yellow Jackets coaching staff. Only time will tell if these moves will pay off in the long run for the program.

