LOOK: Georgia Tech Featured Prominently in The Latest Update About EA Sports College Football 25
Georgia Tech has not really been featured in any of the updates from EA Sports College Football 25, but that changed today. The new update focused on sights and sounds in the new game, including a lot about Pageantry and Traditions. This trailer unveiled the first look at Bobby Dodd Stadium in the new video game, showed Buzz on the sideline, and confirmed that the Ramblin' Wreck is going to be a featured part of the game. That is going to be great news for Georgia Tech fans who are looking to play as their favorite team in the highly anticipated video game.
You can watch the full video about today's update below:
From the looks of things, the new video game looks to have gotten the important things right when it comes to Georgia Tech. Having the Ramblin' Wreck in the game will be a cool thing for fans to experience for Georgia Tech home games. From the looks of it, Bobby Dodd Stadium looks good, and playing night games there should be fun. Georgia Tech should have one of the more fun offenses in the game and being able to play in Bobby Dodd Stadium and have an authentic home field experience at Georgia Tech is going to be one of the cooler things in the game. EA Sports is trying to make each team have its own authentic feel, which is a great sign for where the game is headed.
For college football fans in general, there is a lot of excitement around the new release of this game and EA Sports has been slowly dropping some more info leading up to the release. Yesterday, the top home field advantages were released, with there being a lot of debate about Texas A&M being at the top of that list.
EA Sports College Football 25 is slated to release on July 19th. The countdown is almost over for fans of the video game franchise.