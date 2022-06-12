Skip to main content

Offensive Lineman Elias Cloy Becomes Georgia Tech's Seventh Commit for 2023

Georgia Tech got their fifth commitment of the weekend for the 2023 class with the addition of Elias Cloy

The busiest weekend of the month so far for Georgia Tech recruiting has been paying big dividends so far. After defensive lineman, Elijah Douglas committed earlier today, offensive lineman Elias Cloy from Alpharetta Hgh School became the newest member of the 2023 recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets. 

Cloy was offered by Georgia Tech back at the beginning of May and he was on his official visit to Atlanta this weekend. He is the second offensive line commit, pairing up with Ethan Mackenny. 

Two things I think that stand out to me so far about Georgia Tech's recruiting class is that five of the seven commits are lineman. There seems to be a concerted effort to be getting bigger and more physical up front and they appear to have the guys ready to do so. 

The other thing is the in-state prospects. The majority of the recruiting class is from the state of Georgia and that is a big deal. For Georgia Tech to be making progress as a program, they need to be able to keep in-state prospects at home. 

Keep an eye out for more recruiting news as the day goes on.

