Seven Georgia Tech Offensive Linemen Sign NIL Deal With Hooters
The new NIL era of college football has brought some of the most unique partnerships among college athletes. On Monday, one of the best of the offseason was announced and seven Georgia Tech offensive linemen are now going to be partnered with Hooters.
Wing Green (Obvious choice), Pierce Quick, Jordan Williams, Cade Kootsouradis, Paul Tchio, Paula Vaipulu, and Jakiah Leftwich got an NIL deal with Hooters. The details of the deal have not been shared, but this is one of the most unique deals that has been made in college athletics yet.
Other schools were also involved in this deal, not just Georgia Tech. Hopefully, more opportunities will be made for Georgia Tech athletes in the future with more NIL deals.
Jordan Mason leads 49ers in rushing en route to preseason victory
