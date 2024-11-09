All Yellow Jackets

Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Upset Victory Over No. 4 Miami

Georgia Tech pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 season today when they knocked off Miami

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Romello Height (9) reacts after a turnover on downs against the Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Miami is undefeated no more! The Hurricanes walked into Atlanta today and were taken down by the Yellow Jackets in one of the seasons biggest upsets. This win not only knocked Miami from the ranks of the unbeaten, it makes Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.

As always, social media was buzzing after Georgia Tech won the game and here were some of the best reactions.

