SP+ Predicts Final Score For Georgia Tech-Colorado Matchup in Week One
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Kickoff for Georgia Tech and Colorado is just three days away. In one of the most anticipated games of the opening weekend of college football, the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will meet for the second consecutive season, and both teams are hoping to get a big win to start the year.
Georgia Tech is favored by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Thursday's game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those that don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."
The Yellow Jackets are favored by 6.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and ESPN's FPI is giving Georgia Tech a 59% chance to win. SP+ is right in line with those predictions, by giving Georgia Tech a 30-22 win over Colorado on Thursday night.
Georgia Tech has to earn it
Being favored to win is nice, but it is week one and there is so much different about both of these teams that nothing should be seen as a given. Look no further than week zero when there was a point-spread upset that was similar to the Georgia Tech-Colorado game. Everyone doubted North Carolina after how poorly they looked under Bill Belichick in year one and they were 8.5 point underdogs against TCU.
But the Tar Heels won. It was not the prettiest win, but they clawed their way to a win and Brent Key has to make sure his team is ready for whatever Colorado throws at them on Thursday night.
The Buffaloes are going to be hungry to erase last season's record and they made some smart acquisitions in the portal. They picked up proven players from lower levels and have a former blue chip QB running the show, as well as a pretty good offensive coordinator. They might not be among the best offenses in the country, but they will be better than last season.
The defense is where I have questions about Colorado. They have a new coordinator on that side of the ball as well and I am not as sold that he is an upgrade, though we will just have to wait and see. It is no secret what Georgia Tech wants to do on offense, but they will have to show they can be a threat when throwing the ball.
Georgia Tech has a foundation and an indentity as a program under Brent Key and that should matter when there are so many new players on both sides of the ball. The Yellow Jackets believe in their identity on offense and that their defense is going to be much improved. Thursday night will be a chance to show that this team will still be a tough out despite all the roster movement.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell