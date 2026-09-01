SP+ Predicts Final Score For Georgia Tech-Colorado Matchup in Week One

Kickoff for Georgia Tech and Colorado is just three days away. In one of the most anticipated games of the opening weekend of college football, the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will meet for the second consecutive season, and both teams are hoping to get a big win to start the year.

Georgia Tech is favored by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Thursday's game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those that don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

The Yellow Jackets are favored by 6.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and ESPN's FPI is giving Georgia Tech a 59% chance to win. SP+ is right in line with those predictions, by giving Georgia Tech a 30-22 win over Colorado on Thursday night.

WEEK 1 SP+ PICKS. WE'RE BACK.



LSU 28, Clemson 18

Ole Miss 29, Louisville 24

SMU 27, FSU 25

Irish 35, Badgers 12

UCLA 26.8, Cal 26.7

Kansas 48, LIU 1, lol



Spreadsheet is updated for all levels (and postgame win expectancy -- no surprises this week)!https://t.co/sq3wG4Xaj9 pic.twitter.com/XaPmxcUs9E — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 30, 2026

Georgia Tech has to earn it

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being favored to win is nice, but it is week one and there is so much different about both of these teams that nothing should be seen as a given. Look no further than week zero when there was a point-spread upset that was similar to the Georgia Tech-Colorado game. Everyone doubted North Carolina after how poorly they looked under Bill Belichick in year one and they were 8.5 point underdogs against TCU.

But the Tar Heels won. It was not the prettiest win, but they clawed their way to a win and Brent Key has to make sure his team is ready for whatever Colorado throws at them on Thursday night.

The Buffaloes are going to be hungry to erase last season's record and they made some smart acquisitions in the portal. They picked up proven players from lower levels and have a former blue chip QB running the show, as well as a pretty good offensive coordinator. They might not be among the best offenses in the country, but they will be better than last season.

The defense is where I have questions about Colorado. They have a new coordinator on that side of the ball as well and I am not as sold that he is an upgrade, though we will just have to wait and see. It is no secret what Georgia Tech wants to do on offense, but they will have to show they can be a threat when throwing the ball.

Georgia Tech has a foundation and an indentity as a program under Brent Key and that should matter when there are so many new players on both sides of the ball. The Yellow Jackets believe in their identity on offense and that their defense is going to be much improved. Thursday night will be a chance to show that this team will still be a tough out despite all the roster movement.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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