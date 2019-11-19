Jackets Maven
Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

Matthew McGavic

North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-6, 1-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-8, 1-6 ACC)

- Kickoff: Thursday, November 21st at 8:00pm EST

- Location: Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA

- Weather Conditions @ Kick: Cloudy and 55 degrees

- How To Watch: ESPN

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -2.0 (ESPN)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 19-10

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 56-23 on November 8th, 2014 (Raleigh, NC)

- Preview: What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Associated Pree

NR

NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

24th

84th

SP+

103rd

74th

Offensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Total Offense

125th (290.2)

87th (381.7)

Passing Yards

120th (143.8)

62nd (236.5)

Yards Per Completion

50th (12.84)

106th (11.16)

Rushing Yards

87th (146.4)

88th (145.2)

First Downs Gained

127th (155)

62nd (216)

3rd Down Con. %

125th (30.1%)

101st (35.9%)

4th Down Con. %

104th (40.0)

113th (66.7%)

Red Zone Con. %

130th (57.1%)

59th (85.0%)

Turnovers Lost

96th (17)

82nd (16)

Interceptions Thrown

91st (10)

49th (7)

Fumbles Lost

62nd (7)

102nd (9)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

112th (7.3)

65th (5.8)

Sacks Allowed

105th (2.7)

46th (1.7)

Avg. Time of Possession

121st (26:32)

80th (29:22)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Total Defense

79th (411.8)

53rd (377.2)

Passing Yards Allowed

29th (198.4)

95th (249.7)

Rushing Yards Allowed

119th (213.4)

31st (127.5)

3rd Down Defensive %

106th (44.3%)

70th (39.7%)

4th Down Defensive %

118th (68.8%)

113th (66.7%)

First Downs Allowed

87th (218)

71st (211)

Red Zone Defensive %

23rd (76.0%)

101st (87.2%)

Turnovers Gained

93rd (12)

130th (5)

Interceptions Caught

78th (7)

126th (3)

Fumbles Recovered

80th (5)

127th (2)

Sacks Per Game

100th (1.6)

15th (3.2)

TFL Per Game

99th (5.1)

15th (7.5)

Defensive Touchdowns

43rd (1)

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Net Punting

80th (37.47)

23rd (40.79)

Avg. Kickoff Return

62nd (20.66)

108th (17.94)

Avg. Punt Return

100th (5.53)

9th (14.36)

Blocked Kicks

8th (3)

56th (1)

Blocked Punts

5th (2)

18th (1)

Field Goal Percentage

3-7

18-21

PAT Percentage

18-19

25-25

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

SP+ Prediction:

DC86B4CB-A348-4899-AF3B-15BAFA52D0A6

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Yellow Jackets have only a 37.31% chance to move to 3 wins on the season after their Thursday night matchup against the Wolfpack. According to SP+ ratings, NC State is the lowest rated FBS opponent that Georgia Tech will have faced since winning against USF in their second game of the year. With 2 games left in the season, Tech has a 61.64% chance to finish the season 2-10.

