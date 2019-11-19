Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-6, 1-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-8, 1-6 ACC)
- Kickoff: Thursday, November 21st at 8:00pm EST
- Location: Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- Weather Conditions @ Kick: Cloudy and 55 degrees
- How To Watch: ESPN
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -2.0 (ESPN)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 19-10
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 56-23 on November 8th, 2014 (Raleigh, NC)
- Preview: What To Watch For Vs. NC State
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Associated Pree
NR
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
24th
84th
SP+
103rd
74th
Offensive Statistics:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Total Offense
125th (290.2)
87th (381.7)
Passing Yards
120th (143.8)
62nd (236.5)
Yards Per Completion
50th (12.84)
106th (11.16)
Rushing Yards
87th (146.4)
88th (145.2)
First Downs Gained
127th (155)
62nd (216)
3rd Down Con. %
125th (30.1%)
101st (35.9%)
4th Down Con. %
104th (40.0)
113th (66.7%)
Red Zone Con. %
130th (57.1%)
59th (85.0%)
Turnovers Lost
96th (17)
82nd (16)
Interceptions Thrown
91st (10)
49th (7)
Fumbles Lost
62nd (7)
102nd (9)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
112th (7.3)
65th (5.8)
Sacks Allowed
105th (2.7)
46th (1.7)
Avg. Time of Possession
121st (26:32)
80th (29:22)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Total Defense
79th (411.8)
53rd (377.2)
Passing Yards Allowed
29th (198.4)
95th (249.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
119th (213.4)
31st (127.5)
3rd Down Defensive %
106th (44.3%)
70th (39.7%)
4th Down Defensive %
118th (68.8%)
113th (66.7%)
First Downs Allowed
87th (218)
71st (211)
Red Zone Defensive %
23rd (76.0%)
101st (87.2%)
Turnovers Gained
93rd (12)
130th (5)
Interceptions Caught
78th (7)
126th (3)
Fumbles Recovered
80th (5)
127th (2)
Sacks Per Game
100th (1.6)
15th (3.2)
TFL Per Game
99th (5.1)
15th (7.5)
Defensive Touchdowns
43rd (1)
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Net Punting
80th (37.47)
23rd (40.79)
Avg. Kickoff Return
62nd (20.66)
108th (17.94)
Avg. Punt Return
100th (5.53)
9th (14.36)
Blocked Kicks
8th (3)
56th (1)
Blocked Punts
5th (2)
18th (1)
Field Goal Percentage
3-7
18-21
PAT Percentage
18-19
25-25
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Yellow Jackets have only a 37.31% chance to move to 3 wins on the season after their Thursday night matchup against the Wolfpack. According to SP+ ratings, NC State is the lowest rated FBS opponent that Georgia Tech will have faced since winning against USF in their second game of the year. With 2 games left in the season, Tech has a 61.64% chance to finish the season 2-10.
Follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.