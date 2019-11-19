Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-6, 1-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-8, 1-6 ACC)

- Kickoff: Thursday, November 21st at 8:00pm EST

- Location: Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA

- Weather Conditions @ Kick: Cloudy and 55 degrees

- How To Watch: ESPN

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -2.0 (ESPN)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 19-10

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 56-23 on November 8th, 2014 (Raleigh, NC)

- Preview: What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Rankings:

Georgia Tech NC State Associated Pree NR NR USA Today Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 24th 84th SP+ 103rd 74th

Offensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech NC State Total Offense 125th (290.2) 87th (381.7) Passing Yards 120th (143.8) 62nd (236.5) Yards Per Completion 50th (12.84) 106th (11.16) Rushing Yards 87th (146.4) 88th (145.2) First Downs Gained 127th (155) 62nd (216) 3rd Down Con. % 125th (30.1%) 101st (35.9%) 4th Down Con. % 104th (40.0) 113th (66.7%) Red Zone Con. % 130th (57.1%) 59th (85.0%) Turnovers Lost 96th (17) 82nd (16) Interceptions Thrown 91st (10) 49th (7) Fumbles Lost 62nd (7) 102nd (9) Tackles For Loss Allowed 112th (7.3) 65th (5.8) Sacks Allowed 105th (2.7) 46th (1.7) Avg. Time of Possession 121st (26:32) 80th (29:22)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech NC State Total Defense 79th (411.8) 53rd (377.2) Passing Yards Allowed 29th (198.4) 95th (249.7) Rushing Yards Allowed 119th (213.4) 31st (127.5) 3rd Down Defensive % 106th (44.3%) 70th (39.7%) 4th Down Defensive % 118th (68.8%) 113th (66.7%) First Downs Allowed 87th (218) 71st (211) Red Zone Defensive % 23rd (76.0%) 101st (87.2%) Turnovers Gained 93rd (12) 130th (5) Interceptions Caught 78th (7) 126th (3) Fumbles Recovered 80th (5) 127th (2) Sacks Per Game 100th (1.6) 15th (3.2) TFL Per Game 99th (5.1) 15th (7.5) Defensive Touchdowns 43rd (1) N/A

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics:

Georgia Tech NC State Net Punting 80th (37.47) 23rd (40.79) Avg. Kickoff Return 62nd (20.66) 108th (17.94) Avg. Punt Return 100th (5.53) 9th (14.36) Blocked Kicks 8th (3) 56th (1) Blocked Punts 5th (2) 18th (1) Field Goal Percentage 3-7 18-21 PAT Percentage 18-19 25-25

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Yellow Jackets have only a 37.31% chance to move to 3 wins on the season after their Thursday night matchup against the Wolfpack. According to SP+ ratings, NC State is the lowest rated FBS opponent that Georgia Tech will have faced since winning against USF in their second game of the year. With 2 games left in the season, Tech has a 61.64% chance to finish the season 2-10.

Follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.