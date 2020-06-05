All Yellow Jackets
Three-Star OL Eli Richey Commits to Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech has landed their 14th member during the 2021 recruiting cycle in three-star offensive lineman Eli Richey. The Greensboro (Ala.) Southern Academy product announced his decision to join the Yellow Jackets on Friday. 

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Richey held 15 scholarship offers from programs such as Missouri, West Virginia, Louisiana Tech and UAB among others. 

Offensive Line coach Brent Key was Richey's main recruiter at Tech. Richey is a versatile lineman who has the ability to lineup at offensive guard, center, or tackle at the college level. He is strongest inside at guard, but Key can develop him at tackle if needed. Richey showcases good athleticism and footwork. He's aggressive and has a penchant for finishing blocks. 

This past season, Richey helped Southern to the AISA Class A state title and was later named AISA Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The Cougars finished the 2019 high school football season 10-1.

The addition of Richey brings the Jackets' class of 2021 to No. 5 in the ACC and No. 25 nationally (247Sports). 

