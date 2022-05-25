One of Georgia Tech's top wide receiver targets for the 2023 recruiting class might be getting closer to a decision and he has Georgia Tech among his final six schools. Hilton Alexander is a 5-11 160 LBS speedster that plays at Douglas Country High School in Georgia.

Among the other finalists for the wideout are Wake Forest, Pitt, Wisconsin, Western Kentucky, and UNLV. It would not feel great if you're Georgia Tech and you lose him to one of your main competitors in the ACC.

Georgia Tech is still the hometown team and that might be a big factor here. A commitment might be coming soon from Alexander and the Yellow Jackets hope to be the choice and that would get them their first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class.

June is a big month for official visits and recruiting in general. Georgia Tech has plenty of work that they need to do to gain momentum for the upcoming recruiting class.

