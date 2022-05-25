Skip to main content

Top 2023 Wide Receiver Target Hilton Alexander has Georgia Tech in Final Six Schools

Georgia Tech made the cut for in-state wide receiver Hilton Alexander

One of Georgia Tech's top wide receiver targets for the 2023 recruiting class might be getting closer to a decision and he has Georgia Tech among his final six schools. Hilton Alexander is a 5-11 160 LBS speedster that plays at Douglas Country High School in Georgia. 

Among the other finalists for the wideout are Wake Forest, Pitt, Wisconsin, Western Kentucky, and UNLV. It would not feel great if you're Georgia Tech and you lose him to one of your main competitors in the ACC. 

Georgia Tech is still the hometown team and that might be a big factor here. A commitment might be coming soon from Alexander and the Yellow Jackets hope to be the choice and that would get them their first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class. 

June is a big month for official visits and recruiting in general. Georgia Tech has plenty of work that they need to do to gain momentum for the upcoming recruiting class. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Multiple Georgia Tech Baseball Players earn All-ACC honors

Georgia Tech Baseball: ACC Tournament Preview

Georgia Tech Baseball: Postseason Projections heading into ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech picks up another defensive back transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett

Hilton Alexander
Football

Top 2023 Wide Receiver Target Hilton Alexander has Georgia Tech in Final Six Schools

By Jackson Caudell40 seconds ago
Ashton Heflin
Football

2023 In-State Linebacker Ashton Heflin Sets Official Visit Date to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell2 hours ago
Trey Cornist
Football

2023 Running Back Trey Cornist Sets June Visit Date to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell2 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Falls to Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament due to Disastrous 6th Inning

By Jackson Caudell21 hours ago
Adrian Posse
Football

2024 Four-Star Quarterback Will Visit Georgia Tech in June

By Jackson CaudellMay 24, 2022
Terry Simmons
Football

Georgia Tech Defensive Line Target Terry Simmons Lists Final Three Schools and Commitment Date

By Jackson CaudellMay 24, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Postseason Projections Heading Into ACC Tournament

By Jackson CaudellMay 23, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Multiple Georgia Tech Baseball Players Earn All-ACC Honors

By Jackson CaudellMay 23, 2022
Kevin Parada
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: ACC Tournament Preview

By Jackson CaudellMay 23, 2022