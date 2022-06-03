UCLA Defensive End Transfer Christian Burkhalter Chooses Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has had a busy offseason when it comes to the transfer portal. They have brought in their fair share of talent, but also have seen it leave. The Yellow Jackets saw their top two edge players from last season leave via the portal and then lost their top two committed transfers to other schools.

It appears as though Georgia Tech has found a replacement for some of the lost talent on the defensive line. UCLA transfer defensive end Christian Burkhalter announced on Wednesday evening that he was coming to play for head coach Geoff Collins and his coaching staff.

Burkhalter still has four years remaining of eligibility and is going to have a chance to make an impact right away on the field for Georgia Tech. He is a 6-5 230 LBS athlete that has burst and speed around the edge.

He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school but never was able to see the field for UCLA while there. Hopefully, he can get things going quickly while on the flats and be an impact player on the defense for the 2022 season.

