Before every football season, CBS Sports ranks every single college football team in the country from 1-131. It is a topic of debate among college football fans over where their team should actually be. Georgia Tech has been occupying the bottom of this list the past few seasons and once again is starting the new season just inside the top 100.

So where was Georgia Tech in the CBS Sports 131? The Yellow Jackets came in ranked 96th out of 131 FBS teams and were the second lowest ACC team, only ahead of Duke, and the fifth-lowest power five school ranked ahead of Colorado, Kansas, Duke, and Vanderbilt. Given how the program has performed and the schedule that lies ahead, I think that the ranking is justified.

There is not a lot of optimism surrounding the Georgia Tech Football program nationally and most are expecting another season of three or fewer wins. It is going to be up to the players and coaches to show progress in the fourth season under Geoff Collins if they want to be seen differently around the country.

Fall camp for Georgia Tech begins this Friday.

