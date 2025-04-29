All Yellow Jackets

Bleav Georgia Tech: Evaluating the Yellow Jackets Spring Transfer Portal Haul

How has Georgia Tech done in the spring transfer window?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) and defensive lineman Akelo Stone (97) celebrate after a tackle against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) and defensive lineman Akelo Stone (97) celebrate after a tackle against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The spring transfer portal window is closed and while there are still players out there who can commit to other schools, no more can enter the portal and now it is time to evaluate each program's roster heading into the 2025 season.

Georgia Tech made some important depth acquisitions this spring and filled some important needs. They made three additions in the secondary, one along the defensive line, and one on the offensive line, all positions of need. On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down each of these new additions and how they will impact the Yellow Jackets this fall.

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

