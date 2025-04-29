Bleav Georgia Tech: Evaluating the Yellow Jackets Spring Transfer Portal Haul
The spring transfer portal window is closed and while there are still players out there who can commit to other schools, no more can enter the portal and now it is time to evaluate each program's roster heading into the 2025 season.
Georgia Tech made some important depth acquisitions this spring and filled some important needs. They made three additions in the secondary, one along the defensive line, and one on the offensive line, all positions of need. On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down each of these new additions and how they will impact the Yellow Jackets this fall.
