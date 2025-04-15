Bleav Georgia Tech: What Are The Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Spring Game?
Georgia Tech wrapped up their spring game on Saturday and concluded this year's spring practice with their annual White and Gold Spring Game, which resulted in Team Wreck'Em outlasted Team Swarm 20-19 in a fun afternoon for the team and the fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium. On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson broke down what they saw from the spring game on Saturday, as well as talking about another ACC sweep from the baseball team to move them into first place in the ACC.
