All Yellow Jackets

Bleav Georgia Tech: What Are The Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Spring Game?

Georgia Tech has officially wrapped up spring practice and the Bleav Georgia Tech pod is here to recap everything that happened today on the Flats

Jackson Caudell

Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech wrapped up their spring game on Saturday and concluded this year's spring practice with their annual White and Gold Spring Game, which resulted in Team Wreck'Em outlasted Team Swarm 20-19 in a fun afternoon for the team and the fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium. On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson broke down what they saw from the spring game on Saturday, as well as talking about another ACC sweep from the baseball team to move them into first place in the ACC.

If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!

Additional Links

Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Takes Over At The Top of The Conference

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Syeed Gibbs Will Reportedly Enter The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets Rise to No. 14 In Latest D1 Baseball Rankings

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Podcasts