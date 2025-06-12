Bleav In Georgia Tech: June Recruiting Update For the Yellow Jackets
We are nearly halfway through June and what many consider to be the biggest month of the year when it comes to college football recruiting. A large number of official visits take place in the month of June and the summer is when a lot of classes can start to come together.
For Georgia Tech, they are hoping that they can build off of last year's class, one that finished as one of the best in program history. The Yellow Jackets currently have nine commitments, including eight from in-state. That has been a big emphasis for Brent Key's program and you are seeing them continue that philosophy for the 2026.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, our own Najeh Wilkins joins the show to talk about each position for Georgia Tech, names to know for the rest of the summer, and his thoughts about some recent commitments.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!