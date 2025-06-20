Bleav In Georgia Tech: Taking a Deep Dive Into Georgia Tech's 2025 Schedule
The 2025 college football season is a little over two months away and leading up to the season, one of the most interesting teams for 2025 is Georgia Tech. After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and getting more talent on the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, there are some projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams
How favorable is Georgia Tech's schedule?
While they do play league favorite Clemson, Georgia Tech gets to avoid games against Miami, Louisville, and SMU, as well as other ACC dark horses like Florida State or North Carolina. Notre Dame is off the schedule as well. The Yellow Jackets are known for their always tough schedules, but this is the most favorable one they have had in years. Can they take advatange though? That is the topic for RJ and Jackson on the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech.
