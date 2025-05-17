Live Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Mercer, Gainesville Regional Elimination Game Score
Georgia Tech Softball was oh so close to advancing to the winners bracket yesterday and facing off with No. 1 Florida, but they lost to Florida Atlantic in extra innings and now their season is on the line today vs Mercer. Georgia Tech and Mercer played each other once this season, with the Bears winning 8-5.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for today's game.
1. DH Eliana Gottlieb
2. LF Alyssa Willer
3. 1B Addison Leschber
4. 3B Gracyn Tucker
5. 2B Grace Connelly
6. CF Paige Vukadinovic
7. C Reese Hunter
8. SS Emma Simon
9. RF Ella Edgmon
is the starter today for Georgia Tech.
Top of the 1st
More Georgia Tech Softball News:
Published