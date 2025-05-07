All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No. 9 California, ACC Softball Tournament Score

Can Georgia Tech defeat Cal and advance in the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament Today?

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech faces Cal today in the first round of the ACC Softball Tournament
The 2025 ACC Softball Championships begin today and the first team up is Georgia Tech, who enters the tournament as the No. 8 seed. Today, the Yellow Jackets are going to be facing No. 9 seed California and the winner will advance to the next round to face No. 1 seed Florida State. This is a big game for both teams and both would love to get a win and advance today.

Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one:

1. dh 6 Gottlieb, E

2. lf 11 Willer, A

3. 1b 13 Leschber, A

4. 3b 19 Tucker, G

5. 2b 3 Connelly, G

6. cf Paige Vukadinovic

7. c Hunter, R

8. ss Simon, E

9. rf Edgmon, E

10. p Voyles, S

Top of the 1st

Cal gets a single and a double, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Bottom of the 1st

A single and a walk got two runners on and then an error scored the first two runs of the game for GT. Connelly reached on a fielders choice and Vukadinovich walked to put two runners on when an RBI single scored another run to make it 3-0. After a single from Simon, a sac fly scored another run to make it 5-0 and that is the score heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 2nd

Cal gets one single, but no runs. GT leads 5-0 heading to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 2nd

