LIVE Updates: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No. 9 California, ACC Softball Tournament Score
The 2025 ACC Softball Championships begin today and the first team up is Georgia Tech, who enters the tournament as the No. 8 seed. Today, the Yellow Jackets are going to be facing No. 9 seed California and the winner will advance to the next round to face No. 1 seed Florida State. This is a big game for both teams and both would love to get a win and advance today.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one:
1. dh 6 Gottlieb, E
2. lf 11 Willer, A
3. 1b 13 Leschber, A
4. 3b 19 Tucker, G
5. 2b 3 Connelly, G
6. cf Paige Vukadinovic
7. c Hunter, R
8. ss Simon, E
9. rf Edgmon, E
10. p Voyles, S
Top of the 1st
Cal gets a single and a double, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
A single and a walk got two runners on and then an error scored the first two runs of the game for GT. Connelly reached on a fielders choice and Vukadinovich walked to put two runners on when an RBI single scored another run to make it 3-0. After a single from Simon, a sac fly scored another run to make it 5-0 and that is the score heading to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
Cal gets one single, but no runs. GT leads 5-0 heading to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 2nd
Additional Links
How Georgia Tech Basketball Prospects Fared At Adidas 3SSB Circuit Session I
2026 Three Star LB CJ Gamble Commits To Georgia Tech
ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Georgia Tech's Jamal Haynes As One Of The Nation's 10 Best RBs For 2025