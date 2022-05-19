NCAA Softball Tournament: Georgia Tech vs Wisconsin Preview

Georgia Tech Softball will be back in action in their first regional in a decade. The Yellow Jackets got hot in the second half of the season and rode that wave of good play into the ACC Tournament, where they had a good showing, despite losing to Duke.

For this year's regional, Georgia Tech is heading to Gainesville, Florida, and will be in a region with Florida, Wisconsin, and Canisius. The Badgers are going to be the first opponent for Georgia Tech and they will open action on Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Wisconsin only had the 12th-ranked offense in the Big Ten in terms of batting average and that is a favorable matchup for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had the sixth-best ERA in the ACC and both Blake Neleman and Chandler Dennis was pitching well in the second half of the season.

The pitching for the Badgers was on the lower end of the Big Ten and that could mean a big day for the Georgia Tech offense. Emma Kauf, Tricia Awald, and Jin Sileo have been fantastic behind the plate this season and Kennedy Cowden had a great ACC Tournament.

This figures to be a tough battle and the loser is going to be on the brink of elimination in the tournament. The NCAA Softball Tournament is double-elimination and it is imperative to get off to a great start. Georgia Tech has the talent to win this entire region, but it all starts on Friday against Wisconsin.

The game is set to begin at 2:00 p.m on Friday Afternoon. The game can be watched live on ESPNU.

Georgia Tech's offense leads way in the victory over Kent State