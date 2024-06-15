5-star recruit Isiah Harwell lists Gonzaga in final four schools
Isiah Harwell, the No. 7 ranked recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, has cut his list of schools down to four. Moving forward, the 6-foot-5 combo guard from Wasatch Academy (Utah) will consider Gonzaga, Cal, Houston and Texas.
Harwell, who made his list public in an Instagram post, will announce his commitment on Sept. 12.
The five-star recruit was in Spokane on an official visit the weekend of Feb. 24 and was in attendance for the Bulldogs’ home game against Santa Clara.
"I've seen all the great coaches and the great camaraderie throughout the team, so, and the environment is crazy," Harwell said prior to the Zags’ 94-81 win over the Broncos. "Everything's been good. I like the town, the school is super chill. I like the vibes."
Harwell, a native of Pocatello, Idaho, also took an unofficial visit to Houston in March, according to On3.com. He has an official visit to Cal scheduled for June 25-26th.
Gonzaga has made considerable strides with its potential 2025 freshman class. Davis Fogle, the No. 1 ranked recruit in Washington, is set to visit June 28-29th leading into Hoopfest weekend. Jalen Haralson, the No. 10 ranked recruit in 2025, said in May that he hopes to visit Gonzaga soon as well.
Nik Khamenia, a 6-foot-8 four-star wing, attended Kraziness in the Kennel each of the past two seasons.
Harwell would be one of the highest ranked recruits in program history, up there with the likes of Chet Holmgren (2021), Jalen Suggs (2020) and Hunter Sallis (2021).