Andrew Nembhard has ‘done everything and more’ to set himself up for a long NBA career
There are moments early into a player’s NBA career that can leave tremendous ripple effects on the rest of their playing days. For Andrew Nembhard, he delivered multiple memorable moments throughout the first playoff run of his career with the Indiana Pacers.
A 20-point game in just his second postseason game. A clutch game-sealing shot from 32 feet to avoid a disastrous 3-0 hole in the second round vs. the New York Knicks. A 32-point masterclass followed by a 24-point, 10-assist outing in an elimination game against the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics. All while moments of creative scoring and mind-blowing court vision were sprinkled in between. The 22-year-old former Gonzaga standout did a little bit of everything as a second-year pro.
“He’s done everything and more to be able to really kind of set himself up for a truly long NBA career,” Dan Dickau said of Nembhard. “When you look at what he did over the playoffs, he has entrenched himself as an NBA-level starter.”
The former Gonzaga All-American shared his thoughts on Nembhard’s first playoff run and why it bodes well for the rest of his professional career, and much more, on a new episode of Gonzaga Nation.
Produced by Thomas Gallagher.
