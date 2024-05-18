Andrew Nembhard helps lead Pacers into Game 7 showdown with Knicks
Andrew Nembhard is playing his best basketball on the biggest stage.
The former Gonzaga men's basketball star had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists to help lead the Indiana Pacers to a 116-103 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday night. The Pacers and Knicks will square off in a deciding Game 7 on Sunday in Madison Square Garden.
Nembhard was 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. He's shooting 52.9 percent from 3-point range in this series and 45.5% in 12 playoff games. Nembhard hit a big three from the right corner to put the Pacers up 20 - and effectively put the game away - with 8:22 left in Game 6.
Nembhard also set the tone for the Pacers on the defensive end with his physical play, drawing a technical foul at the end of first half after getting tangled up with Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Brunson finished with 31 points, but he wasn't a factor in the game thanks in part to Nembhard's defense.
Nembhard, 24, is one of five key Indiana players who are under the age of 25, giving Pacers fans great hope for the future. He is in the third year of a four-year rookie contract he signed in 2022.
Here are more Nembhard highlights from Friday's Game 6 win: