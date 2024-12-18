Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Nicholls Colonels men's college basketball game
Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 2018, the Gonzaga men's basketball team looks to get back on track Wednesday when it hosts Nicholls in a nonconference tilt from the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Bulldogs (7-3) enter the matchup just a few days removed from their 77-71 loss to UConn at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. After overcoming a double-digit deficit early on, the Zags struggled to find the bottom of the basket down the stretch, as they went the final 3:25 of regulation without a made field goal and missed on six of their last seven attempts overall. Despite having a few opportunities to flip momentum down the stretch, miscues on the offensive end once again got in the way of Gonzaga, similar to how they did in the 90-89 overtime loss to Kentucky in Seattle.
“We’re gonna have to win games like this,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. “We’re gonna have to win games like the one [against Kentucky] if we want to reach our full potential.”
The Bulldogs will have one more opportunity at a marquee win before nonleague play wraps up when they take on UCLA down in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 28. Up first, a pair of tune-up games at the Kennel, starting with a matchup against the Colonels (7-4) from Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Nicholls brought back three of its top four scorers from last season's 20-win squad that came up just short against McNeese State in the Southland Conference championship game. Senior guard Byron Ireland paces the team at 13.2 points and 2.7 assists per game, though he did not play in the team's last victory over Southern University at New Orleans. Robert Brown III stepped up with a season-high 28 points to lead the Colonels to their fifth consecutive win.
Brown scores 11.4 points per game. Jamal West Jr. chips in 10.4 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. Nicholls ranks No. 288 in the NET and No. 242 on KenPom.com.
For the Zags, sixth-year guard Khalif Battle leads the way at 14.2 points per game following a 21-point outing against UConn. The 6-foot-5 grad transfer is 19-for-52 (36.5%) from behind the arc and 35-for-36 from the free-throw line on the season. Four other Bulldogs average double-figures in scoring: Graham Ike (14.1 points), Braden Huff (11.8 points), Ryan Nembhard (11.4 points) and Nolan Hickman (10.1 points).
Unsurprisingly, Gonzaga is an overwhelming favorite heading into Wednesday's game. The Bulldogs are favored by 32.5 points over the Colonels according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. Nicholls Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -32.5 (-114)
Over/Under: 154.5 (-114)
Moneyline: N/A
ATS: Gonzaga (6-4) Nicholls (3-4-1)
Game time: Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. ET
TV Channel: KHQ/ESPN+
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Men’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga drops to No. 13 in AP Top 25 poll following loss to UConn
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.