Boston Celtics waive former Gonzaga forward Anton Watson
The Boston Celtics have waived former Gonzaga men's basketball standout Anton Watson, the team announced Sunday following their win over the Denver Nuggets.
Watson, who the Celtics selected with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was on the team's bench during Sunday's 110-103 final from TD Garden, though he received a DNP (did not play). Reports indicate the Celtics, currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, could look to make another roster move ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to sign players to two-way contracts.
The Celtics have two other players on two way contracts in JD Davidson and Baylor Scheierman.
Watson spent a majority of his first professional season with the team's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Though the Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) product never suited up with Boston in the regular season, he made the most of his opportunities in the G League. Watson averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37 appearances with Maine.
Watson recorded two double-doubles and had a pair of 20-point outings, including a season-high 25 points in a narrow loss to the Greensboro Swarm during the G League Tip-Off Tournament event on Dec. 7. His one double-double during the regular season came in a 16-point, 16-rebound effort against his old Gonzaga teammate, Drew Timme, and the Long Island Nets on Jan. 19.
