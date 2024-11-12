Gonzaga Nation

Braden Huff leads Gonzaga past Arizona State [photo gallery]

Bulldogs hung on to beat the Sun Devils in a thrilling nonconference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga forward Braden Huff.
Gonzaga forward Braden Huff. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Braden Huff scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to an 88-80 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday.

The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore made key baskets down the stretch to help the Zags (2-0) fend off a frisky Sun Devils squad that managed to take a 4-point lead midway through the second half. Sixth-year guard Khalif Battle was right there with Huff in crunch time, as the two combined to score 17 of the team's final 21 points. Battle scored all 19 of his points after halftime, including one insane highlight dunk off an alley-oop from Ryan Nembhard.

Gonzaga senior guard Khalif Battle.
Gonzaga senior guard Khalif Battle. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard.
Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Kennel Club.
Gonzaga Kennel Club. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga forward Braden Huff.
Gonzaga forward Braden Huff. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi.
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga's Khalif Battle and Ryan Nembhard.
Gonzaga's Khalif Battle and Ryan Nembhard. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga forward Graham Ike.
Gonzaga forward Graham Ike. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga bench celebration.
Gonzaga bench celebration. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga cheerleaders.
Gonzaga cheerleaders. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

