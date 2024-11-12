Braden Huff leads Gonzaga past Arizona State [photo gallery]
Bulldogs hung on to beat the Sun Devils in a thrilling nonconference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center
Braden Huff scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to an 88-80 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday.
The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore made key baskets down the stretch to help the Zags (2-0) fend off a frisky Sun Devils squad that managed to take a 4-point lead midway through the second half. Sixth-year guard Khalif Battle was right there with Huff in crunch time, as the two combined to score 17 of the team's final 21 points. Battle scored all 19 of his points after halftime, including one insane highlight dunk off an alley-oop from Ryan Nembhard.
Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's win.
