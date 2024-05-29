Dan Dickau reflects on Bill Walton's legacy: 'He was just so unbelievably talented and skilled'
From leading the Portland Trail Blazers to the 1977 NBA Championship to impacting millions of basketball fans as a color commentator on TV, Bill Walton left an indelible mark on countless people, including Dan Dickau. Walton died Monday at the age of 71.
Dickau, who grew up in the Portland area as a Trail Blazers fans, learned of Walton's incredible talent though stories and articles that detailed his unrivaled feats on the court and his larger-than-life personality away from it.
“You were just kind of awestruck about how good of a player he was,” Dickau said. “He didn’t worry about stats. He worried about what was going to be impactful for his team in that possession. He was just so unbelievably talented and skilled.”
Dickau, who turned his NBA career into a broadcasting career - just like Walton - had several interactions with Walton over the years. Those moments showcased the joy, compassion and enthusiasm that came to define Walton’s approach to life.
“He was someone who absolutely enjoyed doing what he did and enjoyed being around others and it definitely showed,” Dickau said.
Dickau shared his experiences and favorite stories of Walton on a new episode of Gonzaga Nation. Watch the full episode below:
Produced by Christian Pedersen.