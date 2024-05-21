Davis Fogle, four-star recruit in 2025 class, will visit Gonzaga in June
As college coaches return to the sidelines at top AAU tournaments across the country, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have set up an official visit with an in-state recruit.
Davis Fogle, the No. 74-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, will take an official visit to Gonzaga from June 28-29, according to reports. The 6-foot-7 wing from Anacortes, Washington, is set to make his second trip to Spokane after he announced that he received a scholarship offer from the Zags in April. Fogle, who plans to play his senior year of high school basketball at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is currently the No. 1 ranked recruit in Washington.
Fogle has also reportedly received interest from Kansas, Nebraska, Creighton and LSU. According to 247Sports, he’s also received scholarship offers from Washington, Boise State, Loyola Marymount and Portland. This past October, Fogle went on an official visit to Nebraska.
Shortly after his trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, Fogle went on an unofficial visit to Gonzaga and was in attendance for the home opener against Yale on Nov. 10. Fogle discussed his trip to Spokane in an interview with 247Sports:
Stephen Gentry recruits me. I went there for their first game of the year against Yale. I watched their shootaround. I see how much they develop their guys. If you go there, you will leave a better player. They put guys into the league. The coaching staff is friendly and nice.
Fogle was named the 2023 Northwest Conference Player of the Year after he averaged 24.6 points at Anacortes High School (WA).
AZ Compass Prep has produced three NBA players — Jabari Walker (Portland Trail Blazers), TyTy Washington (Milwaukee Bucks) and Maxwell Lewis (Los Angeles Lakers) — as well as numerous Divison-I talents including UCLA’s Dylan Andrews, Illinois’ Kylan Boswell, Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross and Kansas’ A.J. Storr.