ESPN BPI predicts Oregon State vs. Gonzaga winner
Predictive analytics give the Gonzaga men's basketball team a high probability of defending home court Tuesday when Oregon State pays its first visit to the McCarthey Athletic Center for a pivotal West Coast Conference matchup.
Though the Beavers (16-6, 6-3) came away victorious in a 97-89 overtime final from Corvallis, Oregon, in the first head-to-head meeting on Jan. 16, advanced metrics suggest a different outcome is in store for round two in Spokane.
ESPN BPI's matchup predictor gives the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) an 88.6% chance of beating the Beavers, who enter Tuesday's contest ranked No. 54 in the NET Rankings after taking down Santa Clara, 83-69, over the weekend. Similarly, KenPom.com has the Zags at an 82% win probability and projects the final score will be 82-72 in favor of the home team.
Gonzaga checked in at No. 16 in the NET following a dominant 105-62 victory over Portland on Saturday. Ben Gregg led the way in the scoring department with 24 points on 10-of-10 shooting from the field, making him the first Zag in the Mark Few era to knock down all 10 of his field goal attempts in a single game. Gregg also went 4-of-4 from deep as the Bulldogs knocked down 12 3-pointers, tying their season-high, and dished out 31 assists — one shy of the program record — during their offensive clinic against the Pilots.
As a team, Gonzaga ranks No. 1 in the country in assists per game (19.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.97) thanks in large part to its Wooden Award candidate, Ryan Nembhard. The senior guard leads the nation in assists with 208 to only 47 turnovers. Nembhard's 9.9 assists per game also tops the country, while his 4.40 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks third.
While the Bulldogs have been clicking offensively throughout conference play, they haven't been as connected on the other end of the floor as of late. According to Torvik, Gonzaga ranked among the top 25 teams in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency through its first 13 games of the season. Based on their last eight games played since Dec. 30, however, the Zags rank No. 177 in that category.
Saturday's 43-point triumph over Portland was a step in the right direction defensively for the Zags, who scored 26 points off 15 turnovers and held their opposition to just 20-of-58 (34.5%) from the field. However, the Beavers pose a different set of challenges, as evidenced by the final outcome of the first meeting at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State bullied and bruised its way to knocking down 58.5% (31-of-53) of its field goal attempts, including 64.1% (25-of-39) of its looks inside the arc against Gonzaga's interior defense.
"I feel like we got punked last time [against Oregon State]; I feel like I got punked, personally," Gregg said after Gonzaga's win at Portland. "We don't lose games [at the Kennel], especially two in a row. Every game here on out is going to be a Super Bowl for us, cause that's how everyone treats it when they come to play us so, that's the same approach we have to have. It's gonna be a different approach I think and obviously playing at home helps too."
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.