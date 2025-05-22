Former Gonzaga PG caps off wild comeback in NBA Playoffs
Andrew Nembhard delivered in crunch time yet again as the Indiana Pacers pulled off an improbable comeback to steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the New York Knicks Wednesday night.
The former Gonzaga guard stepped up on both ends of the floor when his team needed it the most, helping Indiana overcome a 17-point fourth quarter deficit en route to a 138-135 overtime victory.
Nembhard played a decisive role down the stretch, scoring seven of his 15 points in overtime and making key defensive stops on Jalen Brunson.
After converting a layup to put his team up 135-134, Nembhard knocked away an inbounds pass that deflected off New York's All-NBA guard, giving the Pacers a chance to ice the game with 20 seconds left.
On the ensuing Pacers' possession, Nembhard dropped a dime to Obi Toppin for a big-time finish at the rim, putting Indiana up 138-135 with 15.1 seconds to play. Brunson had a chance to tie the game on New York's final possession, but Nembhard forced a tough stepback jumper that wound up falling short.
Indiana's furious comeback was spearheaded by Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a team-high 31 points and knotted the game up with a high-arching 2-pointer from the top of the arc in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Indiana scored 23 points in the final 3:14. No team in the play-by-play era (since 1997) had scored that many in the final 3:14 of regulation of a playoff game.
Like his fellow Gonzaga teammate Chet Holmgren, Nembhard now sits three games away from a spot in the NBA Finals.