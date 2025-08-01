Former Gonzaga player hired at Texas Tech
Texas Tech has hired former Gonzaga men's basketball player Rem Bakamus as an assistant coach, the school announced Friday.
Bakamus, who was a walk-on with the Bulldogs for five seasons, will join Grant McCasland's staff after spending the past four seasons with Tommy Lloyd and Arizona.
Bakamus was an assistant coach to Lloyd last season, helping the Wildcats reach the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and a 14-6 conference record in the school's first season as a Big 12 member. He initially joined the program ahead of the 2021-22 campaign as the director of player development, a role Bakamus served until being elevated to assistant coach prior to the 2024-25 season.
Before moving to Tucson, Arizona, Bakamus served as a graduate assistant at Baylor and helped coach the Bears past the Zags in the 2021 National Championship game.
A native of Longview, Washington, Bakamus played at Gonzaga from 2012-17. During that stretch, the Bulldogs won 161 games, five West Coast Conference championships and made three Sweet 16 appearances, including the program's first national title game berth in 2017.
Bakamus graduated from Gonzaga in 2017 with degrees in sports management and public relations before earning a graduate degree from Baylor in sports pedagogy in 2021. His father, Bill Bakamus, is a high school basketball legend in Washington, having been named to the Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010 and ranking in the top five on the state's all-time wins list.