Former Gonzaga star Anton Watson joins NBA Summer League roster
Anton Watson's second run through the NBA Summer League comes with a new team.
The former Gonzaga standout is set to return to Las Vegas this week with the New York Knicks, who announced their official Summer League roster in a social media post on Monday.
Watson made his Summer League debut last summer with the Boston Celtics, who selected him No. 54 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, before signing a two-way contract with the Knicks in March.
A handful of Watson's college teammates will join him for Summer League action, set for July 10-20 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman will run with the Dallas Mavericks, Ben Gregg is set to suit up with the Boston Celtics and Drew Timme will play for the Brooklyn Nets. Khalif Battle (Phoenix Suns) and Jeremy Jones (Memphis Grizzlies) also make up Gonzaga's strong Summer League contingent.
Watson and Timme have an opportunity to cross paths once again when the Knicks and Nets square off July 15 at Cox Pavilion (3 p.m. PST, ESPN2). The former frontcourt mates previously shared the floor in a 113-105 win for the Knicks over the Nets in their 2024-25 regular-season finale in April.
Watson spent the majority of his first professional season with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37 appearances with the team before being scooped up by New York. The 6-foot-8 forward put up 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in five appearances with Boston's Summer League team.