Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme throws down monster dunk in NBA Summer League
Coming off an impressive debut with the Brooklyn Nets, Drew Timme added a posterizing dunk to his collection of Summer League highlights Sunday against the Washington Wizards..
Midway through the second quarter, Brooklyn guard Tyson Etienne simultaneously received a between-the-legs bounce pass and a screen at the top of the arc from the former Gonzaga star, leading to a perfectly-timed give-and-go and a big-time finish over the top of last year's No. 2 overall pick, Alexandre Sarr.
Timme set the tone early, scoring seven of his team's first 10 points as part of a 17-point half from the 6-foot-10 forward.
Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer has looked like the best player on the floor throughout his first two games in Las Vegas. Timme dropped a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds in Brooklyn's 90-81 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, shooting an efficient 10-of-13 from the field while finishing with zero turnovers in 30 minutes.
With another string of highly productive Summer League games, Timme's case to be on the Nets' main roster will hold even more validity.
Timme is back in action Tuesday when the Nets face the New York Knicks at 3 p.m. from the Cox Pavilion on UNLV's campus (ESPN2). Timme's former college teammate, Anton Watson, is on New York's Summer League team.