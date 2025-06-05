Former Gonzaga transfer commits to WCC school
Former Gonzaga forward Pavle Stosic is back in the West Coast Conference after committing to Pepperdine for his redshirt sophomore season on Thursday.
Stosic joins the Waves following one season at Utah State. The 6-foot-9 forward is coming off a redshirt year and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Stosic becomes Pepperdine's second transfer acquisition of the offseason, joining former Grand Canyon guard Styles Phipps as newcomers to a Waves squad that'll look drastically different by the time next season rolls around. Five of Pepperdine's top six scorers have left via the portal and its top bucket-getter from last season, Stefan Todorovic, had his eligibility expire at the end of 2024-25.
The Waves have a need for frontcourt depth with both Boubacar Coulibaly and Dovydas Butka in the portal, meaning Stosic could potentially come in and play meaningful minutes alongside fellow Serbian Danilo Dozic.
Stosic has played 14 games at the Division-I level, all with Gonzaga, and has totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his career. He's also played professionally in Spain, logging two seasons between Casademont Zaragoza and the Zaragoza U18 squad before joining CBP Huesca in the Spanish LEB leagues.
Stosic previously represented his home Serbia in the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers, where he put up 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in five appearances, helping his team place second in the Group A standings behind Spain.
Gonzaga and Pepperdine will play each other twice during the 2025-26 regular season.