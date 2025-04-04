Georgia Tech transfer Naithan George commits to Syracuse
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets transfer guard Naithan George has committed to play for the Syracuse Orange next season, according to reports.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were among the many teams that reportedly contacted the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Toronto native earlier this week, though George decided to stay in the Atlantic Coast Conference for at least his junior season. Jon Rothstein reported Thursday night that George held Zoom calls with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners and Syracuse.
George had been a key piece for Damon Stoudamire's squad from the moment he arrived on campus as a freshman for the 2023-24 campaign. A product of Canyon International Academy in Arizona, George averaged 29.8 minutes of playing time over his 29 appearances as a freshman, which included 28 starts, and averaged 9.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds that season.
George followed up with an even more productive sophomore season, as he led the ACC in assists per game (6.5) while scoring 12.3 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds per contest. He also recorded 1.1 steals per game — up from 0.3 per game as a freshman — and started all 34 games in 2024-25. George recorded six double-doubles this past season and had five games with 10 or more assists, as well as five 20-point games.
Whether the Bulldogs were serious contenders to land George, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mark Few and the coaching staff target a bigger, strong-bodied combo guard in the portal to fill the void Khalif Battle left on the wing. Gonzaga's backcourt depth is going to look thinner once Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman graduate this spring. Braeden Smith is presumably the next in line to take the reins at the point guard spot, while Emmanuel Innocenti could return for his junior season and provide lineup flexibility and defensive versatility.