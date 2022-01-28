Skip to main content
Photos: Chet Holmgren supplies 21 pts and nine rebounds to lead No. 2 Gonzaga over LMU 89-55

Zags cruise to ninth consecutive victory

SPOKANE (Wash.) - Center Chet Holmgren supplied a game-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 2 Gonzaga over visiting Loyola Marymount 89-55 on Thursday night in a West Coast Conference matchup.

Nolan Hickman contributed 11 points in the victory while Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther added 10 points each.

In winning their ninth consecutive game, the Zags improved to 16-2 overall

Keli Leaupepe led LMU (9-9) with 12 points.

Gonzaga held a 36-19 lead at the half.

Photo Jan 27, 10 58 37 PM
