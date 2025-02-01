Gonzaga and Saint Mary's by the numbers
There's more than enough history between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's that suggests Saturday's matchup in Moraga, California, will feature yet another intense and physical showdown between West Coast Conference rivals.
The Bulldogs and Gaels have finished in the top two of the WCC standings in 12 of the past 13 seasons. One or the other, or in some cases both, have won every WCC regular season crown since the 2002-03 campaign. Same situation in regard to the conference tournament, as 23 of the past 25 championships since 2000 have gone to either Gonzaga or Saint Mary's.
The Zags have won the regular season belt outright 18 times under head coach Mark Few, who's brought the Bulldogs to national prominence since taking the reins from Dan Monson in 1999. Now in his 26th season, Few has coached the Bulldogs to 19 WCC conference tournament championship wins and has amassed 14 WCC Coach of the Year awards.
Saint Mary's has claimed two regular season titles outright plus four conference tournament championships since Randy Bennett took over in 2001. The Bulldogs and Gaels have met in the conference tournament championship 14 times, with Gonzaga prevailing in 10 of those matchups.
Saint Mary's (19-3, 9-0 WCC) is No. 1 in the league standings as the only unbeaten team left in league play, while Gonzaga (16-6, 7-2 WCC) is two games back in the win-loss column heading into Saturday's matchup at University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California.
Here is a look at Gonzaga and Saint Mary's by the numbers and where they rank nationally (stats via KenPom, TeamRankings and the NCAA).
Gonzaga's offense vs. Saint Mary's defense
Adjusted efficiency
Gonzaga: 125.4 (5th)
Saint Mary's: 95.7 (25th)
Scoring
Gonzaga: 89.6 points per game (2nd)
Saint Mary's: 61.0 points allowed (7th)
Effective field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 56.7% (12th)
Saint Mary's: 45.9% (25th)
3-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 36.7% (51st)
Saint Mary's: 32.6% (137th)
3-pointers per game
Gonzaga: 8.3 (t-112th)
Saint Mary's: 5.9 (16th)
2-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 57.6% (16th)
Saint Mary's: 44.5% (14th)
Turnovers per game
Gonzaga: 9.9 per game (19th)
Saint Mary's: forces 11.7 forced per game (t-209th)
Average possession length
Gonzaga: 15.5 (15th)
Saint Mary's: 17.2 (106th)
Gonzaga's defense vs. Saint Mary's offense
Adjusted efficiency
Gonzaga: 99.3 (54th)
Saint Mary's: 118.0 (31st)
Scoring
Gonzaga: 71.6 points (157th)
Saint Mary's: 76.1 points (t-102nd)
Effective field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 48.3% (80th)
Saint Mary's: 51.6% (140th)
3-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 30% (34th)
Saint Mary's: 34.6% (122nd)
3-pointers per game:
Gonzaga: 7.6 (t-183rd)
Saint Mary's: 7.0 (t-244th)
2-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 50.6% (176th)
Saint Mary's: 51.5% (161st)
Turnovers per game
Gonzaga: 13.0 forced (96th)
Saint Mary's: 9.9 per game (16th)
Average possession length
Gonzaga: 18.1 (301st)
Saint Mary's: 20.0 (358th)
Rebounding
Total rebounds per game
Gonzaga: 39.5 (24th)
Saint Mary's: 40.0 (14th)
Offensive rebounds per game
Gonzaga: 9.9 (94th)
Saint Mary's: 13.1 (3rd)
Defensive rebounds per game
Gonzaga: 25.9 (18th)
Saint Mary's: 23.8 (t-102nd)
Total rebounds allowed per game
Gonzaga: 32.4 (53rd)
Saint Mary's: 29.4 (5th)
Rebound rate
Gonzaga: 55.0% (15th)
Saint Mary's: 57.6% (1st)
Extra scoring opportunities per game
Gonzaga: 5.5 (21st)
Saint Mary's: 7.6 (4th)
Leading scorers
Graham Ike, Gonzaga: 17.3 points, 141-for-234 (60.3%) from the field, 90-for-113 (79.6%) from free-throw line, 9-for-22 (40.9%) from 3
Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's: 13.6 points, 105-for-239 (43.9%) from the field, 58-of-72 (80.6%) from the free-throw line, 32-for-89 (36.0%) from 3-point range
