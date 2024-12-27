Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga and UCLA by the numbers

The Bulldogs bring the nation's best scoring offense against the Bruins' stout defensive unit

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga assistant coach R-Jay Barsh (left) and head coach Mark Few (right).
Gonzaga assistant coach R-Jay Barsh (left) and head coach Mark Few (right). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

A pair of West Coast college basketball powerhouses go head-to-head Saturday when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) take on the UCLA Bruins (10-2) at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The game will air nationally on Fox at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 West Coast Hoops Showdown. 

The Zags look to close out the 2024-25 nonconference slate on a high note after taking care of business last week with comfortable wins over Nicholls (102-72) on Dec. 18, followed by Bucknell (86-65) on Dec. 21 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Senior forward Graham Ike led the way against the Bison, as the 6-foot-9 All-WCC forward finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. It was also his third 20-point performance in his last four contests. 

While Ike technically paces his team in scoring, the offensive attack has been well-balanced for Mark Few and company so far this season. Six players average double figures in scoring, as the Zags rank No. 1 in the country in scoring offense at 89.2 points per game. That average would rank second all-time in program history behind the 2020-21 squad.

Conversely, the Bruins have stifled their opponents on the offensive end of the floor. UCLA is top 10 in the country in scoring defense and adjusted efficiency according to KenPom, while also forcing a nationwide-best 18.4 turnovers per game.

With that in mind, the latest installment of the budding Gonzaga-UCLA rivalry pits a well-oiled machine on offense against a rock-solid defensive unit on the other side. Saturday marks the fifth season in a row that the Bulldogs and Bruins will go to battle against one another on a neutral court. The Zags have won the previous four head-to-heads and are 7-2 all-time against the Bruins.

Here is a look at Gonzaga and UCLA by the numbers.

Gonzaga's offense vs. UConn's defense

Adjusted efficiency

Gonzaga: 124.6 (3rd in the country according to KenPom)

UCLA: 91.6 (4th)

Scoring

Gonzaga: 89.2 points (1st)

UCLA: 58.4 points (7th)

Effective field goal percentage

Gonzaga: 55.8% (41st)

UCLA: 45.8% (38th)

3-point field goal percentage

Gonzaga: 34.8% (117th)

UCLA: 29.6% (47th)

3-pointers made/allowed per game

Gonzaga: 8.0 (t-145th)

UCLA: 6.3 (39th)

2-point field goal percentage

Gonzaga: 57.8% (32nd)

UCLA: 46.8% (63rd)

Turnovers per game

Gonzaga: 9.8 committed (t-26th lowest)

UCLA: 18.4 forced per game (most in country)

Assists per game

Gonzaga: 19.5 (4th most)

UCLA: 11.6 allowed (77th fewest)

Gonzaga's defense vs. UCLA’s offense

Adjusted efficiency

Gonzaga: 96.1 (24th)

UCLA: 113.7 (60th)

Scoring

Gonzaga: 69.4 points (107th)

UCLA: 78.4 points (t-77th)

Effective field goal percentage

Gonzaga: 46.1% (42nd)

UCLA: 54.3% (65th)

3-point field goal percentage

Gonzaga: 25.9% (2nd)

UCLA: 35.8% (80th)

3-pointers allowed/made per game:

Gonzaga: 6.5 allowed (t-53rd lowest)

UCLA: 7.3 made (t-221st)

2-point field goal percentage

Gonzaga: 51.0% (181st)

UCLA: 54.6% (91st)

Turnovers per game

Gonzaga: 12.8 forced (t-137th most)

UCLA: 11.3 committed (t-96th fewest)

Assists per game

Gonzaga: 11.8 allowed (t-84th fewest)

UCLA: 16.7 (38th most)

Rebounding

Total rebounds per game

Gonzaga: 40.8 (17th)

UCLA: 34.4 (215th)

Offensive rebounds per game

Gonzaga: 9.4 (142nd)

UCLA: 10.0 (t-99th)

Defensive rebounds per game

Gonzaga: 27.3 (11th)

UCLA: 21.3 (273rd)

Extra scoring opportunities per game

Gonzaga: 5.6 (30th)

UCLA: 9.3 (6th)

Free throws

Free throws attempted per game

Gonzaga: 21.3 (105th)

UCLA: 20.7 (120th)

Free throw percentage

Gonzaga: 81.2% (7th)

UCLA: 68.5% (270th)

Leading scorers

Graham Ike (6-foot-9 R-SR), Gonzaga: 15.5 points, 65-for-115 (56.5%) from the field, 52-for-69 (75.4%) from free throw line, 4-for-10 (40.0%) from 3-point range

Tyler Bilodeau (6-foot-9 JR), UCLA: 15.1 points, 70-for-137 (51.1%) from the field, 25-for-37 (67.6%) from free throw line, 16-for-37 (43.2%) from 3-point range

Lead playmakers

Ryan Nembhard (6-foot-tall SR), Gonzaga: 10.2 assists (1st in country) to 2.2 turnovers per game; 11.8 points, 44-for-102 (43.1%) from the field, 39-for-45 (86.7%) from free throw line, 14-for-35 (40.0%) from 3-point range

Kobe Johnson (6-foot-6 SR), UCLA: 3.6 assists to 1.6 turnovers per game; 7.1 points, 30-for-71 (42.3%) from the field, 17-for-25 (68.0%) from free throw line, 8-for-31 (25.8%) from 3-point range

