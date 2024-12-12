Gonzaga and UConn by the numbers
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) and the UConn Huskies (7-3) square off in a battle of college basketball powerhouses from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.
The game will air nationally on Fox and is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Series.
The Zags head across the country for another highly-anticipated nonconference matchup following a tough 90-89 overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Battle in Seattle. Despite leading by 18 points early in the second half, Gonzaga fell flat during a 16-2 scoring run from Kentucky. Graham Ike led all scorers with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Nembhard had 13 points and 10 assists.
Gonzaga's pair of Naismith Trophy contenders headline a highly efficient offense, as six players average double-figures in scoring for Mark Few. Ike puts up 15.3 points and grabs a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game. He's 47-for-88 (53.4%) from the field and ranks No. 1 in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, according to KenPom.com.
Nembhard orchestrates the Bulldogs' attack to the tune of 10.7 assists per game, which tops the nation. The senior guard's 6.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is second-best in the country.
Dan Hurley and the Huskies rebounded from a rough showing in the Maui Invitational with a 76-72 win over Baylor at home on Wednesday, followed by an impressive 76-65 win at Texas on Sunday.
Redshirt junior Alex Karaban returned from an injury to lead the way against the Longhorns with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward leads the reigning back-to-back champions in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Karaban is 25-for-52 (48.1%) from 3-point range and rips down 5.0 boards per outing.
Saturday will mark the eighth all-time meeting and the third in the last 21 months between Gonzaga and UConn. The latter has won five of the last seven head-to-head contests, including a 76-63 win in last year's game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Huskies cruised to an 82-54 victory in the 2023 NCAA Tournament West Region Final.
Here is a look at Gonzaga and UConn by the numbers.
Gonzaga's offense vs. UConn's defense
Adjusted efficiency
Gonzaga: 125.5 (2nd in the country according to KenPom)
UConn: 101.2 (91st)
Scoring
Gonzaga: 90.2 points (3rd)
UConn: 64.3 points (36th)
Effective field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 54.9% (58th)
UConn: 46.4% (57th)
3-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 33.7% (162nd)
UConn: 37.3% (325th)
3-pointers per game
Gonzaga: 7.8 (t-159th)
UConn: 6.3 (49th)
2-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 57.3% (41st)
UConn: 41.9% (9th)
Turnovers per game
Gonzaga: 9.0 per game (5th-lowest)
UConn: 12.6 forced per game (t-185th)
Assist rate
Gonzaga: 61.0% (25th)
UConn: 41.9% (31st)
Gonzaga's defense vs. UConn's offense
Adjusted efficiency
Gonzaga: 95.5 (20th)
UConn: 123.2 (3rd)
Scoring
Gonzaga: 68.8 points (128th)
UConn: 84.2 points (t-33rd)
Effective field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 45.8% (45th)
UConn: 59.1% (8th)
3-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 24.9% (3rd)
UConn: 36.7% (69th)
3-pointers per game:
Gonzaga: 5.7 (t-27th)
UConn: 10.2 (t-22nd)
2-point field goal percentage
Gonzaga: 51.2% (183rd)
UConn: 62.9% (2nd)
Turnovers per game
Gonzaga: 12.9 forced (167th)
UConn: 10.4 (t-49th)
Assist rate
Gonzaga: 46.8% (83rd)
UConn: 68.5% (2nd)
Rebounding
Total rebounds per game
Gonzaga: 41.3 (t-14th)
UConn: 37.5 (96th)
Offensive rebounds per game
Gonzaga: 10.3 (83rd)
UConn: 10.2 (t-93rd)
Defensive rebounds per game
Gonzaga: 26.9 (19th)
UConn: 24.2 (111th)
Total rebounds allowed per game
Gonzaga: 32.6 (t-70th)
UConn: 28.6 (6th)
Rebound rate
Gonzaga: 55.9% (21st)
UConn: 56.7% (14th)
Extra scoring opportunities per game
Gonzaga: 7.2 (16th)
UConn: 5.8 (t-34th)
Leading scorers
Graham Ike, Gonzaga: 15.3 points, 47-for-88 (53.4%) from the field, 42-for-57 (73.7%) from free-throw line
Alex Karaban, UConn: 16.5 points, 41-for-83 (49.4%) from the field, 25-for-52 (48.1%) from 3-point range
Lead playmakers
Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga: 10.7 assists (1st in country) to 1.7 turnovers per game
Hassan Diarra, UConn: 5.6 assists to 2.1 turnovers per game
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman finds balance within himself in leadership role with Zags: 'Guys follow him'
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.