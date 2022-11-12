Gonzaga beats Michigan State in Armed Forces Classic

The Bulldogs rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half

Drew Timme scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead No. 2 Gonzaga to a 64-63 victory over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic on Friday night.

Michigan State led by 12 points early in the second half, but Gonzaga came roaring back behind Timme. His free throw with 5:13 left tied the game at 55-55. Timme's free throw with 1:51 left in the game gave Gonzaga a 64-63 lead and proved to be the game-winning point.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have given the Spartans the victory.

The game was played aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in San Diego.

