Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live updates, highlights from men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga men's basketball team returns to the McCarthey Athletic Center for a Sunday matinee against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Bulldogs (1-0) look to build off their resounding 101-63 season-opening victory over No. 8 Baylor at the Spokane Arena. The 38-point win was the school's largest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent and the largest by any team in a season opener against a top-10 opponent in AP Poll history. Five players scored in double figures for the Zags, led by Nolan Hickman's 17 points.
The Sun Devils (2-0) are playing their third game in five days, as Bobby Hurley's squad fended off Idaho State (55-40) in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday before beating Santa Clara (81-74) in Las Vegas on Friday. Arizona
Arizona State's star-studded freshmen class is headlined by 6-foot-9 big man Jayden Quaintance. The 17-year-old played a key part in the win over the Broncos, as he grabbed 13 rebounds and had four blocks.
Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman leads Arizona State in scoring at 14.5 points per game off the bench.
Here are the live updates:
1ST HALF: