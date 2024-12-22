Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Bucknell Bison: Live score updates, highlights from men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) are back in the McCarthey Athletic Center for a tune-up against the Bucknell Bison (4-7).
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (out of market), KHQ/SWX (Spokane area), FOX13+ (Seattle) and FOX12+ (Portland). Fans who experience blackout restrictions can also watch on swxlocalsports.com.
The Zags enter the matchup following a 102-72 victory over Nicholls on Wednesday. Braden Huff led the way with a season-high 25 points, Graham Ike added 20 and Ryan Nembhard had 18 points and 10 assists as six players finished in double-figures in scoring for Gonzaga.
The Bison have lost five contests in a row and haven't played since Dec. 8. Noah Williamson is second on the team in scoring at 13.4 points and is adept at applying foul pressure — he averages 7.1 free throws and is top 25 in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, per KenPom.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 38, Bucknell 27: The Bulldogs head into the locker room with a double-digit lead behind 22 combined points from Graham Ike (12 points) and Ben Gregg (10 points). After a slow end to the half, Gonzaga went 14-for-33 (42.4%) from the field and 5-for-18 (27.8%) from 3-point range. Meanwhile the Bison rode the coattails of Noah Williamson, who has a team-high 12 points. Bucknell kept the margin within single-digits for a majority of the first half.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 29, Bucknell 21 (3:45): The Zags' offense has cooled off a bit heading into the final minutes of the first half, as they've missed four of their last five looks following a quick 6-0 run. Graham Ike's 12 points leads all scorers.
Gonzaga 26, Bucknell 19 (6:53): The Bulldogs have their largest lead of the first half following a steal-and-score for Ryan Nembhard, who's up to seven points on the night. The senior guard knocked down a 3-pointer the possession prior, as part of a 6-0 run for the Zags. Bucknell has struggled with handling Gonzaga's on-ball pressure out on the perimeter
Gonzaga 20, Bucknell 17 (9:01): The Bulldogs swap out frontcourt tandems, putting Graham Ike and Michael Ajayi back in for Braden Huff and Ben Gregg. The latter have combined for nine points thus far.
Bucknell 14, Gonzaga 12 (11:58): Jayden Williams maneuvers through the Zags' defense for his second bucket of the night, as he and Noah Williamson have all 14 points for the Bison. Gonzaga, meanwhile, has gone cold offensively.
Bucknell 10, Gonzaga 9 (13:56): A quick heads-up play from Bucknell's Jayden Williams leads to a score for Noah Willamson and a 7-0 run for the Bison. Zags all of a sudden look out of sorts offensively.
Gonzaga 9, Bucknell 3 (15:37): Graham Ike's 3-pointer from the left wing caps off an early 7-0 scoring spurt for the Bulldogs, who started 1-for-5 from the floor before seven straight points from the 6-foot-9 redshirt senior. Ike has all nine of Gonzaga's points thus far.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Gonzaga looks to close out nonconference play on high note: ‘We could easily be undefeated right now’
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.