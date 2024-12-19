Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Nicholls Colonels: Live score updates, highlights from men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3) are back home in the McCarthey Athletic Center this Wednesday for a nonconference matchup against the Nicholls Colonels (7-4) at 6 p.m. PST. The game is televised on KHQ in the Spokane area and is streaming on ESPN+ (out of market) and FOX13+ (Seattle region).
The Zags are coming off consecutive losses to Kentucky and UConn. Last Saturday's 77-71 loss to the Huskies at Madison Square Garden snapped the Mark Few and company's streak of 204 consecutive games without losing back-to-back games, which was the longest active streak in Division-I and third longest by any team since the 1980-81 season.
The Colonels have won their last five games heading into Wednesday. Senior guard Byron Ireland averages a team-best 13.2 points and 2.7 assists, though he didn't play in the last game against Southern University at New Orleans. Robert Brown III, a 6-foot-4 senior, led the way with 28 points.
Here are the live updates:
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 43, Nicholls 29: It wasn't pretty early on, but the Bulldogs shook off a lackluster start to end the first half on a 17-2 scoring run and take a 14-point lead over the Colonels into the locker room. Braden Huff sparked the offense with 13 points off the bench, including a run of seven-straight to put his team out in front after battling from behind for most of the first half. Gonzaga held Nicholls to 1-for-8 from the field over the final five minutes.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 31, Nicholls 27 (3:25): The Bulldogs rattle off a 10-2 scoring run to gain a slight lead over the Colonels. Moments after Graham Ike knocked down his third 3-pointer of the season, Ryan Nembhard found Michael Ajayi in transition for a two-hand dunk. Gonzaga seems to have found a groove heading into halftime.
Gonzaga 25, Nicholls (5:57): Braden Huff has a chance to put the Zags out in front if he completes a 3-point play at the free throw line following an offensive putback, plus the foul over Nicholls' Robert Brown III. Huff has scored six consecutive points for Gonzaga.
Nicholls 20, Gonzaga 19 (8:37): The Zags went nearly four minutes without a field in a stretch that included back-to-back turnovers that led to points for Nicholls. Braden Huff snapped the cold streak with a floater off a pass from Nolan Hickman, followed by a sweet dime from Ryan Nembahrd to Ben Gregg.
Nicholls 14, Gonzaga 13 (11:55): The Kennel was finally awaken by a transition score from Nolan Hickman, as the Zags have started to shake off their lackluster start near the midway point of the first half. Braden Huff helped spark the offense with four quick points off the bench. Nicholls, meanwhile, has missed six of its last seven attempts.
Nicholls 8, Gonzaga 5 (15:52): Bulldogs come out of the gate sluggish, committing three turnovers and starting 1-for-5 from the field against the Colonels, who jumped out in front behind two scores from Mekhi Collins.
