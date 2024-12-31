Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pepperdine Waves: Live score updates, highlights from WCC men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4) tip off West Coast Conference action with a matchup against the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC) from Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California. Game time is set for 7 p.m. PT.
The Zags come off a 65-62 loss to UCLA in their final nonconference game of the 2024-25 campaign. After rallying from down double-digits in the first half, Gonzaga missed a good look at a 3-pointer down 61-60 with 17 seconds left, then couldn't knock down a free throw to tie the game at 63 apiece with under 10 seconds in regulation.
Pepperdine returns to Firestone Fieldhouse following a 91-80 loss on the road to Santa Clara on Saturday. Senior wing Stefan Todorovic paced the Waves in scoring with 25 points, while 6-foot-1 guard Moe Odum chipped in 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Notably, Pepperdine was without Zion Bethea for a second straight game.
Here are the live updates:
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 50, Pepperdine 32: Braden Huff's perfect 8-for-8 start from the field fueled the Bulldogs down the stretch of the first half. The redshirt sophomore scored 17 points off the bench, as the Zags used a 14-3 scoring run late to pull away from the Waves heading into halftime. Jaxon Olvera led Pepperdine with 16 points.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 41, Pepperdine 28 (3:11): The Bulldogs are in position to close the first half on a high note after a 14-3 scoring run has widened the margin between the WCC foes.
Gonzaga 37, Pepperdine 25 (4:34): Nolan Hickman zipped a pass up ahead to Khalif Battle, who threw down an emphatic one-hand dunk to make it a 12-point lead for the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga 33, Pepperdine 25 (5:40): Braden Huff continues his hot first half, as the 6-foot-10 post is up to 13 points after a nice head-fake, followed by a strong drive and floater over Pepperdine's defense to extend Gonzaga's lead. Jaxon Olvera has kept the Waves hanging around with his midrange jumpers.
Gonzaga 25, Pepperdine 19 (7:59): Braden Huff cleans up a miss from Michael Ajayi with a putback layup. The redshirt sophomore is up to a team-high seven points off the bench. The Waves, meanwhile, continue to hang around after a busted coverage from the Bulldogs left Boubacar Coulibaly wide open for a dunk underneath off a pick-and-roll find from Jaxon Olvera.
Gonzaga 18, Pepperdine 13 (11:21): The Bulldogs have done a good job keeping the Waves off the scoreboard, though they haven't capitalized to the fullest on the other end of the floor to extend their lead. Gonzaga has missed eight of its last 10 attempts from the field and is 1-for-7 from 3-point range.
Gonzaga 18, Pepperdine 13 (12:21): Some aggressive on-ball defense from the Zags leads to a fastbreak opportunity for Ryan Nembhard, who couldn't finish the layup but Ben Gregg was there to follow the miss. Gregg appeared to tweak something on the play.
Gonzaga 13, Pepperdine 11 (14:55): Three of the Waves' four field goals out of the gate have been from behind the arc. Moe Odum is orchestrating things early on for Pepperdine. Gonzaga couldn't add to its lead after Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike misconnected on an alley-oop.
Gonzaga 8, Pepperdine 5 (16:59): Khalif Battle snakes his way through Pepperdine's zone for his second score of the game. Waves keeping it close early on behind Stefan Todorovic.
