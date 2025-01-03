Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots: Live score updates, highlights from WCC men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) take on the Portland Pilots (5-10, 0-2 WCC) in the second annual Community Cancer Fund Classic from the Spokane Arena. Tip-off is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.
The Zags return home following a narrow win over Pepperdine in their West Coast Conference opener Monday. Khalif Battle led the way with 21 points, Braden Huff scored 17 points in the first half and Gonzaga hung on to beat the Waves, 89-82, after nearly surrendering a 20-point lead in the second half.
The Pilots dropped their first two league games to Washington State (89-73) and Oregon State (89-79). Max Mackinnon led the way in scoring against the Cougars with 22 points on 9-for-15 from the field, while 6-foot-10 freshman Austin Rapp dropped 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 34 minutes. Rapp followed that up with 22 points and six boards in the loss to the Beavers.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for latest updates)
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 15, Portland 3 (11:49): Ryan Nembhard extends the Zags' scoring run to 15-0 following a 3-pointer from the senior guard, his first and the team's third. Portland still can't create any offense on the inside, instead settling for contested 3-pointers.
Gonzaga 12, Portland 3 (13:17): The Bulldogs have stifled the Pilots early on, forcing four turnovers and allowing just a 1-for-9 start for the visitors.
Gonzaga 8, Portland 3 (15:19): Graham Ike scores the first points in the paint with a right-handed hook shot over two Pilots. Portland hasn't scored since Austin Rapp's 3-pointer at the 17:31 mark.
Gonzaga 6, Portland 3 (16:00): The Bulldogs came out of the gate launching from 3-point range, missing their first five before Nolan Hickman broke the lid off the rim at the 17:09 mark. Khalif Battle followed moments later with a 3-ball from the wing.
