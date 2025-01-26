Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 WCC) look to bounce back from back-to-back losses as they take on the Portland Pilots (7-14, 2-6 WCC) from the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, SWX/KHQ (regional) and KRCW in the Portland area.
The Zags enter the matchup coming off a 103-99 loss to Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center last Saturday. The Broncos drilled 18 3-pointers and got a career-high 35 points from Tyeree Bryan to become the first visitors to score 100 points at the Kennel since the building opened in 2004.
Just two days prior, Gonzaga lost to Oregon State in overtime, 97-89.
The Pilots come in off the heels of a 92-82 win over San Diego on Thursday. Max Mackinnon led the way with 43 points, tying the school record for the most points in a single game. The Elon transfer paces Portland at 19.5 points per game in conference play.
Here are the live updates:
2ND HALF
Gonzaga 56, Portland 31 (18:19): Ben Gregg snuck backdoor again for a score on a reverse layup, tying his career-high of 24 points which he set earlier this season against Davidson. It's also Gregg's third 20-point game of the season.
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 49, Portland 29: The Pilots made it a 3-point game with 6:44 left in the first half, but it was all Gonzaga from that point on. The Zags ended the first half on a 23-6 scoring run to take a 20-point lead into the locker room. Ben Gregg spearheaded the offensive explosion with 20 points on a perfect 8-of-8 from the field. Portland was held without a field goal for the final 3:04 of the half.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 43, Portland 28 (2:27): The Bulldogs continue to make the Pilots pay for their lack of care with the basketball. Ben Gregg intercepted a pass, leading to a fastbreak and a 3-pointer for Emmanuel Innocenti in the corner for his first points of the night.
Gonzaga 35, Portland 23 (4:17): The Bulldogs flipped the script with a 9-0 scoring run of the own to counter the Pilots' 8-0 run from before. Ben Gregg led the charge with a pair of 3-pointers, giving him 15 points on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field to start. Gonzaga has 12 points off five turnovers from Portland.
Gonzaga 28, Portland 23 (6:07): Ben Gregg snaps Portland's 8-0 scoring run in emphatic fashion with a two-hand slam dunk off a nice dish from Ryan Nembhard. Gregg
Gonzaga 26, Portland 17 (7:56): Both sides have hit a bit of a lull offensively since coming out with some pace. The Pilots haven't made a shot from the field in nearly 3 minutes of game time, while the Zags have slowed from 1.77 points per possession to 1.44 points per possession. Michael Ajayi recorded his first field goal since the Loyola Marymount game with a nice duck-in and layup around Portland's defense.
Gonzaga 22, Portland 13 (11:48): Nine different players have already touched the floor for the Zags, as the coaching staff continues to cycle through different lineup combinations in the first half. Ben Gregg leads the way with eight points, while Nolan Hickman has six.
Gonzaga 20, Portland 13 (13:22): Austin Rapp snaps Portland's scoring drought with a 3-pointer off a long pass from Chris Austin, who picked up his second foul moments later on the defensive end of the floor.
Gonzaga 20, Portland 10 (13:58): Nolan Hickman drills a stepback 3-pointer, followed by a couple of turnovers from the Pilots that lead to a pair of scores in transition. Portland calls timeout after Gonzaga's quick 7-0 run.
Gonzaga 13, Portland 10 (15:04): Austin Rapp answers Ben Gregg's flurry from downtown with a 3-pointer of his own to cut the Pilots' deficit to three points. Neither side has had much trouble putting the ball in the basket early on, as the Bulldogs and Pilots combined to start 9-of-15 from the field.
Gonzaga 11, Portland 7 (16:07): Ben Gregg knocks down a pair of 3-pointers as the Bulldogs start 3-of-3 from behind the arc against the Pilots.
