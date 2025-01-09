Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC) return to the McCarthey Athletic Center to host the San Diego Toreros (4-12, 1-2 WCC) in a West Coast Conference matchup, Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from Spokane.
The Zags enter the matchup ranked No. 5 in the NET Rankings after winning their first three league games by an average margin of 22 points. In the last time out, Graham Ike scored 27 points while Khalif Battle added a season-high 26 to lead their team to a 96-68 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.
On the other side, the Toreros are coming off an 81-54 loss to the Beavers in a game that got out of hand in the second half. Kjay Bradley Jr. paces San Diego at 15.4 points per game on 45.0% from the field. The San Diego City College transfer is also dishing out 4.7 assists in WCC play.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
2ND HALF
Gonzaga 59, San Diego 46 (13:48): Bulldogs showing more urgency on the offensive end of the floor, especially on the glass, as they look to extend their double-digit lead over the Toreros. Braden Huff fought through a scrum to come away with a board before finishing through contact for a 3-point play the hard way. Huff is up to nine points.
Gonzaga 52, San Diego 44 (15:58): Double technical fouls were assessed to Ryan Nembhard and Bendji Pierre. The Toreros won't go down without a fight, as Kody Clouet cut their deficit to single-digits with a 3-pointer from the wing, the team's eighth of the night.
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 47, San Diego 34: The Bulldogs shook off a slow start offensively to build a double-digit lead over the Toreros at the halftime break. Ben Gregg led a balanced attack with nine points, while Ryan Nembhard had eight and three assists. Nolan Hickman got a layup to go at the buzzer to finish with five points. For San Diego, Kjay Bradley Jr. (13 points) and Bendji Pierre (10 points) did most of the legwork on offense.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 33, San Diego 27 (3:51): Ben Gregg extends the Bulldogs' lead with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, his first triple since the second half against Bucknell on Dec. 18. Kjay Bradley has started to heat up from downtown for the Toreros, who started 6-for-16 from long range to just 3-for-8 from inside the arc.
Gonzaga 28, San Diego 20 (7:09): Zags and Toreros trade 3-pointers coming out of the timeout. Kjay Bradley drilled a triple from near Gonzaga's logo at midcourt, only for Khalif Battle to answer on the other end while coming off a screen at the top of the arc.
Gonzaga 23, San Diego 17 (7:53): Dusty Stromer got a tough layup to fall through contact, extending the Bulldogs' lead to six. Khalif Battle drove hard through the lane after scooping up a rebound off a missed 3 from the Toreros, though the sixth-year didn't get the foul call he wanted. San Diego hasn't converted a field goal in nearly 4 minutes.
San Diego 15, Gonzaga 14 (11:39): Bendji Pierre keeps the Toreros in the fight early on, scoring 10 of his team's 12 points over a 4-minute span to help his team overtake the lead from the home team. Dusty Stromer drilled a 3-pointer the possession prior.
Gonzaga 10, San Diego 9 (13:35): Braden Huff sparks the Bulldogs off the bench with back-to-back scores, snapping his team's scoring drought that went on for nearly 5 minutes.
Gonzaga 4, San Diego 3 (15:39): After Battle went 1-for-2 at the foul line, the Toreros finally got on the board with a 3-pointer in the corner from Bendji Pierre.
Gonzaga 3, San Diego 0 (16:13): Bit of a restless start in Spokane, as the Bulldogs start 1-for-6 from the field while committing two turnovers on their first six trips down the floor. The Toreros haven't been any better, as they're 0-for-5 to start.
Gonzaga 3, San Diego 0 (19:42): Zags get on the board first with a 3-pointer from Nolan Hickman, off an assist from Ryan Nembhard.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.